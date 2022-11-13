Binnington stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas came into this game on a nine-game winning streak, but they couldn't find an equalizer against Binnington in the third period. The win evened the 29-year-old's record at 5-5-0 -- he's bounced back from a five-game losing streak to pick up victories in his last two starts. For the season, he's added a 3.19 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 10 outings. The Blues have another tough road game up next Monday in Colorado.