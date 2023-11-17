Binnington stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief of Joel Hofer in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Sharks.

Binnington didn't get the full night off as originally planned, but he did fairly well in his relief appearance. The 30-year-old has allowed just three goals over his last three games combined. He's at a 5-4-1 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage over 11 appearances (10 starts). Binnington and Hofer figure to split this weekend's back-to-back, with the former likely facing the Kings on Saturday while the latter should get the Ducks on Sunday.