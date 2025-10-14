Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Binnington was beaten twice in the second period, with both goals being scored by Kiefer Sherwood, but he was excellent the rest of the way. This outing was certainly a bounce-back performance for the 32-year-old netminder, who allowed five goals on 21 shots faced in his season debut against Minnesota on Thursday. Binnington's next chance to protect the Blues' crease will come against the Blackhawks on Wednesday.