Binnington stopped 32 of 38 shots in Thursday's 6-4 round-robin loss to Vegas.

It was a tough night for Binnington and the Blues, who twice saw the Golden Knights score three consecutive goals. Four of Vegas' goals came from high-danger scoring areas, so it was tough to directly fault Binnington for St. Louis' defensive collapse. He was sharp in Sunday's round-robin opener but finds himself 0-2 heading into next Sunday's clash with Dallas.