Binnington will guard the cage in Friday's home start against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington took a loss against the Wild on Thursday, but after facing just 11 shots in the contest, he'll immediately get back in action Friday. The 27-year-old is looking to break out of the funk he's been stuck in for the last month; over his last 11 appearances, Binnington is 2-6-2 with a .883 save percentage and 3.37 GAA. A matchup with Anaheim, the third-lowest scoring team in the league, is a good chance to turn things around.