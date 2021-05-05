Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's home game versus the Ducks.

Binnington played well in his last start Monday against Anaheim, stopping 19 of 20 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his 17th win of the year in a rematch with the same Ducks squad Wednesday.