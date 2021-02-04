Binnington will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Coyotes, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington was solid Tuesday against Arizona, stopping 32 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his seventh win of the season against the same Coyotes club Thursday. He'll have a good chance to do so, as Arizona's only averaging 2.56 goals per game this campaign, 24th in the NHL.