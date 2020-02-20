Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting against Arizona
Binnington will guard the goal during Thursday's home clash with the Coyotes, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, stopping all 17 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his 26th win of the season in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's only averaging 2.39 goals per game on the road this campaign, 26th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Posts shutout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Devils•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Late goal lengthens losing skid•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Under siege in overtime loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Another start ahead Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.