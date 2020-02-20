Binnington will guard the goal during Thursday's home clash with the Coyotes, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, stopping all 17 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his 26th win of the season in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's only averaging 2.39 goals per game on the road this campaign, 26th in the NHL.