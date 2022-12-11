Binnington will guard the home net Sunday against Colorado, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
Binnington had ceded the crease to Thomas Greiss in St. Louis' last two games after losing six straight contests. Binnington will look to snap his skid against a Colorado team that's lost four in a row. The 29-year-old netminder is 9-11-0 with a .889 save percentage.
