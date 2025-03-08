Binnington will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Friday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Instead of playing the matchups, head coach Jim Montgomery will have Binnington start the first half of a back-to-back, lining up Joel Hofer to start Saturday against the Kings. The 31-year-old Binnington is 4-1-0 with nine goals allowed and a .923 save percentage over his last five games, which includes two wins over the Kings. The Ducks are a fairly weak offense, but they could present a bit of a challenge anyway, as they've scored 22 goals over their last six games, though they've won just two of them.