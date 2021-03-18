Binnington will start in Wednesday's road game against the Kings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is in a rough patch, as he's recorded an .879 save percentage and a 1-3-2 record over the last seven games. Three of those losses were against the Kings, though he posted a respectable .905 save percentage among those outings. Nevertheless, the Kings are in a similar place, as they've won just two of their last 10 contests.