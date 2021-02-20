Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Saturday's home game versus the Sharks.

Binnington has been razor sharp recently, picking up two wins in his last three starts while posting an impressive 1.33 GAA and .947 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with a San Jose squad that's 5-6-2 on the road this year.