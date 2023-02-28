Binnington will defend the blue paint versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has played well recently, maintaining an admirable .933 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's suffered back-to-back losses over that span due to poor goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal four-game losing streak in a home matchup with a slumping Seattle team that's lost three straight games.