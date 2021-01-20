Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he will start against San Jose on Wednesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has started all three of the Blues' games thus far this season and is fresh off a 5-4 victory over the Sharks on Monday. San Jose has managed 11 goals through its first three games despite only winning once, and will roll out Martin Jones to oppose Binnington at the other end of the rink.