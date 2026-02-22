default-cbs-image
Binnington will start Sunday's gold medal game against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Binnington has made four starts during the 2026 Winter Olympics, going 4-0-0 with a 1.74 GAA and .914 save percentage, although Canada's matchups in the knockout rounds have been tightly contested, as the team's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia was decided in overtime, while Canada scored a game-winning goal in the final minute of Friday's semifinal against Finland. Binnington squared off against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship last year and allowed two goals on 33 shots in the 3-2 overtime victory.

