Binnington will receive the start Thursday against the Canadiens on home ice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington posted some solid numbers in the AHL the last couple of seasons and it has finally resulted in his first opportunity to man the crease at the top level. He posted an impressive outing in his first career NHL start, blanking the Flyers by setting aside all of the 25 shots he faced. The 25-year-old netminder takes on a Canadiens club that has won five of its last six road games, so the match is far from a cakewalk.