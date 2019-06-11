Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting do-or-die Game 7
Binnington will patrol the road crease for Wednesday's Game 7 against the Bruins, Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
After giving up four goals on 31 shots Sunday during Game 6's 5-1 loss, Binnington will hope he has one more solid start in him for the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup. The rookie has been solid in 25 postseason games thus far, racking up a 15-10 record to go along with a 2.52 GAA and .911 save percentage. In his last start in Boston, the 25-year-old was spectacular, stopping 38 of 39 shots to claim the victory.
