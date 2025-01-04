Binnington will protect the home goal versus the Senators on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington has won two of his last three games, allowing six goals on 65 shots in that span. The 31-year-old had lost five straight outings before his recent turnaround. The Senators are in the second half of a back-to-back after losing 4-2 in Dallas on Thursday.
