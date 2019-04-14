Binnington will patrol the crease against the Jets for Sunday's Game 3 matchup, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington has led his team to a 2-0 series lead over Winnipeg, stopping 50-of-54 shots in the process. Overall, he's lost just one game since March 16 and has been one of the best goalies in the NHL since taking over the starting job in January.