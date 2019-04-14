Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting Game 3
Binnington will patrol the crease against the Jets for Sunday's Game 3 matchup, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington has led his team to a 2-0 series lead over Winnipeg, stopping 50-of-54 shots in the process. Overall, he's lost just one game since March 16 and has been one of the best goalies in the NHL since taking over the starting job in January.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds on for Game 2 win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Records first playoff win of career•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Prepping for playoff debut•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Carries Blues from last to best•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Grounds Flyers at home•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...