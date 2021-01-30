Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the cage during Saturday's road game versus the Ducks.

Binnington was tested early and often in his last start Tuesday against Vegas, and he was up to the task, turning aside 42 of 46 shots en route to a 5-4 shootout win. The 27-year-old goaltender will attempt to secure a third straight win in a favorable road matchup with an Anaheim team that's last in the league with just 1.75 goals per game this campaign.