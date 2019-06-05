Binnington will patrol the crease in Thursday's Game 5 against the Bruins in Boston, NHL.com's David Marcoux reports.

Binnington bounced back well in Game 4 after struggling in Saturday's Game 3, turning aside 21 of 23 shots en route to a crucial 4-2 home victory. The 25-year-old rookie will look to carry the momentum he created during Monday's performance into a pivotal road matchup with a banged-up Bruins team that may be without captain Zdeno Chara (jaw).