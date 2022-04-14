Binnington will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Sabres, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington was excellent in his last start Saturday against the Islanders, turning aside 30 of 31 shots en route to a 6-1 win. He'll try to secure his 15th victory of the year in a road matchup with a Buffalo team that's 14-17-6 at home this season.