Binnington will start Wednesday's road game against Chicago.

Binnington picked up his first shutout win of the season Saturday against the Canadiens, turning aside all 26 shots he saw in the 2-0 victory. He was in a bit of a slump before Saturday's matchup, as he had gone 0-3-1 with a 4.86 GAA and .845 save percentage over his previous four appearances. The Blackhawks are scoring 2.76 goals per game this year, which is tied for the sixth-worst mark in the NHL.