Binnington will defend the road net Sunday against Chicago.

Binnington has surrendered 15 goals on 78 shots in his past four outings, including two relief appearances. Through 14 appearances this season, he has posted a 5-5-1 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Blackhawks rank 29th in the league with 2.61 goals per contest this campaign.