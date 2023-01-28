Binnington will defend the road goal Saturday against Colorado, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has lost his past two outings, allowing eight goals on just 37 shots. He has a record of 18-16-3 this season with a 3.28 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Binnington has gone 1-0-1 versus the Avalanche this year, having stopped 73 of 78 shots. Colorado ranks 20th in the league with 3.04 goals per game this campaign.