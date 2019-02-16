Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Colorado
Binnington will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Avalanche, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Binnington has been outstanding over the past three weeks, stringing together seven consecutive wins while posting an impressive 1.42 GAA and .939 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his 12th victory of the season in a road matchup with an Avalanche team that's posted a disappointing 10-11-5 record at home this campaign.
