Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Columbus
Binnington will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has been fantastic in limited action this season, compiling a 5-1-1 record while registering a 1.84 GAA and .924 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a road matchup with a slumping Columbus team that's lost four consecutive games.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Continues strong start to career•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws road start Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers first regulation loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine against Kings•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Ekes out win over Sens•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...