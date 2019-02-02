Binnington will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has been fantastic in limited action this season, compiling a 5-1-1 record while registering a 1.84 GAA and .924 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a road matchup with a slumping Columbus team that's lost four consecutive games.