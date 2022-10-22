Binnington will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Oilers, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington was decent in his last start Wednesday against Seattle, turning aside 32 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 win. He'll try to pick up a third straight victory in a matchup with an Edmonton team coming off a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.