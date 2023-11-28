Binnington will defend the road crease Tuesday against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Binnington was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Blackhawks, turning aside 32 of 34 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. He'll try to secure his seventh win of the season in a highly favorable road matchup with a free-falling Minnesota team that's lost seven straight games, leading to the firing of head coach Dean Evason on Monday.