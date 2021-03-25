Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Thursday's road game versus the Wild.

Binnington struggled in his last start Monday versus the Golden Knights, surrendering five goals on 35 shots en route to an ugly 5-1 defeat. The 27-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and earn his 11th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 12-3-0 at home this campaign.