Binnington will defend the road net Sunday against the Canadiens, Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site reports.

Binnington is coming off a 21-save performance in a 1-0 loss to Columbus on Jan. 30. He will get the second half of the Blues' back-to-back after Joel Hofer played in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Buffalo. Through 35 games played this season, Binnington has a 17-13-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Montreal sits 28th in the league this campaign with 2.73 goals per contest.