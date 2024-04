Binnington will defend the road net Thursday versus the Predators, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington is coming off a 36-save performance in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Edmonton. The 30-year-old netminder is 27-19-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season. The Predators are averaging 3.23 goals, 12th in the NHL.