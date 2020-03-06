Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in New Jersey
Binnington will patrol the crease during Friday's road clash with the Devils, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has been unstoppable recently, stringing together six straight wins while posting an impressive 1.49 GAA and .934 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Devils team that's gone 12-10-10 at home this year.
