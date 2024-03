Binnington will defend the road goal Monday against the Flyers, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Binnington is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota. Through 43 games played this campaign, he has compiled a 21-16-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Philadelphia is tied for 20th in the league this season with 2.98 goals per contest.