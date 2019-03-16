Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Pittsburgh
Binnington will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Penguins, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington was decent in his last start Tuesday against Arizona, stopping 19 of 21 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fifth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his comrades. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 24th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a surging Pittsburgh club that's won three straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...