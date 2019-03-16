Binnington will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Penguins, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington was decent in his last start Tuesday against Arizona, stopping 19 of 21 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fifth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his comrades. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 24th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a surging Pittsburgh club that's won three straight games.