Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in pivotal game
Binnington will tend the road cage in Sunday's Game 6 against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Binnington will be looking for a bounce back effort, as the netminder has lost his last two games, and has a 3.10 GAA and .897 save percentage in that span. Dallas has seemed to be the kryptonite for the 25-year-old, as he was 1-2-0 with a .879 save percentage and 2.76 GAA in the regular season against the Stars. With the Blues facing elimination, Binnington will have to be at the top of his game to keep the season alive.
