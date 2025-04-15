Binnington will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Utah, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

There a number of clinching scenarios in play Tuesday, but Binnington can help the Blues lock up a playoff spot with a regulation win over Utah. The 31-year-old goaltender has faltered recently after winning seven consecutive games, surrendering a total of seven goals on just 40 shots across back-to-back losses to Edmonton and Seattle. This will be Binnington's third start against Utah this season -- he went 1-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .914 save percentage in those two appearances.