Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Friday's road game versus San Jose.

Binnington has struggled over the past two weeks, suffering three straight losses while posting an unsightly 3.95 GAA and .876 save percentage. He'll attempt to get back on track in a road matchup with a Sharks team that's 3-5-1 at home this year.