Binnington will guard the road net Saturday against the Wild, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-3 loss to Colorado in his last outing. The 30-year-old netminder has had a solid campaign overall, going 24-19-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. He'll face a Minnesota team that's coming off a 6-0 shutout loss to the Kings in their last contest.