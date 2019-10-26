Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Stanley Cup rematch
Binnington will tend the road twine for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington will return to the Bruins' barn for the first time since hoisting the Stanley Cup there in June. It's a new year, though, and the Bruins look fierce offensively with David Pastrnak posting a league-high 10 goals through nine outings. Binnington will need to harness a top-tier effort to contain the B's in this matchup.
