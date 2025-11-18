Binnington will be between the road pipes Tuesday in Toronto, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Binnington has alternated wins and losses across his last six appearances, as he's been unable to find his form in 2025-26. The Ontario native is 2-2-2 and has conceded 20 goals on 149 shots during that span. The Leafs are 0-4-1 in their last five contests but have generated 3.53 goals per game this season, which ranks fourth in the NHL.