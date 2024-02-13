Binnington will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Bnnington is coming off a 30-save performance in Sunday's 7-2 win over Montreal. In 36 appearances this season, he has posted a record of 18-13-2 with two shutouts, a 2.89 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Toronto sits fifth in the league with 3.44 goals per contest this campaign.