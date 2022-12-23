Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice, indicating he will defend the visiting crease against Vegas on Friday.

Binnington has won his last three starts, giving up four goals on 86 shots in victories over Nashville, Edmonton and Vancouver. He is 12-11-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Binnington will face the Golden Knights, who lead the Western Conference with 47 points in 35 games.