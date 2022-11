Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Dallas.

Binnington has lost his past two outings, giving up 10 goals on 58 shots. He has a 9-7-0 record this season with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Binnington went 1-1-0 versus the Stars last year, stopping 55 of 59 shots.