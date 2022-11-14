Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will start Monday's road game versus Colorado.

Binnington has won his past two outings, stopping 61 of 66 shots, following a five-game losing skid. He has a 5-5-0 record this season with a 3.19 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Binnington went 1-2-0 against the Avalanche last year, allowing 11 goals on 107 shots.