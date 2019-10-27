Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting on short rest
Binnington will tend the road twine in Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington played in an intense 3-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night, and he's being pegged for his second start in as many days. He's been superb over the last three games, allowing just five total goals and posting a .934 save percentage. The Red Wings carry a seven-game losing streak into this contest, and they managed just an ugly 1.3 goals per game in that stretch.
