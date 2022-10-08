Binnington will start Saturday at home in preseason action against Chicago, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington will get the nod in the Blues' preseason finale. St. Louis will host Columbus on Oct. 15 in the team's regular-season opener.
