Binnington will defend the road crease against Vegas on Saturday, according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington halted a five-game losing streak Thursday, stopping 27 shots in a 5-3 win over San Jose. Binnington is 4-5-0 this season, with a 3.33 GAA and an .888 save percentage. He will face the red-hot Golden Knights, who have won nine games in a row.