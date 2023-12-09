Binnington will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington has won three of his last five outings, allowing 15 goals in that span. He continues to deal with uneven performances on a game-to-game basis, but a matchup with the Blackhawks is a favorable one for him to try to build momentum in the right direction.
