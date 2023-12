Binnington will guard the home net Saturday against Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will look to bounce back after he allowed five goals on 23 shots before he was pulled in the second period of a loss Tuesday against the Lightning. Overall, Binnginton is 10-10-1 with a .904 save percentage on the season. He'll face a Blackhawks team that's coming off a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Friday.